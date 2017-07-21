Fox’s first Marvel series The Gifted was welcomed to Comic-Con with a mutant-loving ovation as stars of the series, Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Percy Hynes White were joined on stage by the show’s creative team Matt Nix, Lauren Shuler Donner, Jeph Loeb, and Derek Hoffman.

Wasting no time, Nix, Shuler Donner, Jeph Loeb, and stars Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker came out on stage to start the panel with footage from the Fox series based on characters from the X-Men universe. The series of clips began with the mutant Blink (Jamie Chung) running from officers in the rain before escaping via a portal. Fellow mutants on the run Marcos (Sean Teale), Lorna (Emma Dumount) and Thunderbird (Blair Redford) come to her aid.

A short scene after has Reed and Kate Strucker (Moyer and Acker) meeting at her son Andy (Percy Hynes White) school after he’s been bullied. Following that, we see Moyer interrogating Lorna only to result in violent consequences. We then get a look at the Strucker family life where the kids Andy and Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) have an argument about the very volatile social climate of mutants vs. humans, mirroring the world we live in today. Cut to: a school dance where after a traumatic bout of bullying, causes Andy to have a panic attack, therefore unleashing powerful consequences.

After showing the generous amount of footage Nix talks about the show’s place in the X-Men franchise saying, “Thanks to [the X-Men movie] Days of Future Past there are many streams and we are not in the same timeline in the X-universe. As in the comics and universe, the idea is that we are doing our own thing.”

Nix also addresses whether or not the world of Gifted will intersect with the characters from the movie. “Right now, one of the things covered in the show is that the X-Men — why are they gone? The show covers that,” he said. “Are they gone because they too expensive for television, not exactly, although that may be related.

The movies may not directly factor into the series, leaving many to hope for a crossover between The Gifted and its television kin Legion. Shuler Donner, with, all sincerity said, “Sorry to break your heart, but no” to the idea.

Before ending the panel, Nix treated the audience to an extended trailer for the series with an action-packed preview of what to expect from this new class of mutants. Watch the new trailer above.

Written by Nix and helmed by Brian Singer, The Gifted focuses on a suburban couple (Moyer, Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The action-adventure drama, which premieres on October 2, features characters from the X-Men comic book franchise, comes from 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel TV.

Nix executive produces The Gifted alongside Singer, Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg of the feature X-Men franchise and Marvel TV’s Loeb and Jim Chory.