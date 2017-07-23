The cast and executive producers of The Expanse landed in Comic-Con to present a new trailer for the Syfy series as well as the addition of Elizabeth Mitchell as a guest star in season 3.

After a shocking events of season 2, EPs Naren Shankar and Mark Fergus were joined by Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams at the confab to discuss the big twist from the finale season and what to expect from the third season, which premieres in 2018. Mitchell’s role has been kept under wraps, but a new teaser trailer was shared.

Based on the bestselling book series written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S.A. Corey), The Expanse is set 200 years in the future and follows the case of a missing young woman who brings a hardened detective (Thomas Jane) and a rogue ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.