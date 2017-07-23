The CW sci-fi series Supernatural kicked off the final day of Comic-Con with a spectacular presentation. Starting with a clip of show stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles — as themselves — headed down to Comic-Con the Hall H. They cracked jokes and drove off, but as the screen went black, legendary rock band Kansas of the ’70 and ’80s started blaring the de facto theme song of the series “Carry On My Wayward Son” on the Hall H stage. The crowd erupted with applause as the hall’s all-encompassing movie screens became a virtual scrap book of the previous 12 seasons of the CW sci-fi series with a rabid following.

Show alum Rob Benedict and Supernatural actor-turned-director Richard Speight Jr., moderators of the panel, welcomed executive producers Bob Singer and Andrew Dabb as well as Padalecki and Ackles, who play Sam and Dean on the show. Shortly after, Misha Collins, who played Castiel, crashed the panel after getting a fair share of playful teasing by the cast members, to which he said “I’m not going away!”, hinting that his character might not be dead.

One of the questions that popped up was what the duo was going to do with Jack, the son of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford). Padalecki points out that he may be have Lucifer, but he is also half Kelly — which means that the nephilim isn’t all bad.

“Sam, ever the optimist is trying to figure out the best thing to do,” said Padalecki, “while Dean is more of a shoot now ask questions later guy.”

“It’s our version of hell’s My Two Dads,” adds Dabb.

As they talk more about the the season 12 finale, the topic of Dean and Sam’s mom, who is thought dead, is brought up — because deaths in the Supernatural universe are never set in stone. To this, Singer says, “Sam wants to find mom because he thinks she is still alive while Dean wants to move on — spoiler alert: mom is not dead.”

The questionable deaths led to more conversation about who could come back to the series. Singer and Dabb stayed hush-hush about the return of the dead — but still gave us some non-spoiler nuggets of information. “The rift could open up the world to old characters coming back,” said Dabb. “Some people who are long dead in our world are not dead in apocalypse world.”

During the panel, it was announced that Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton and Katherine Ramdeen from from Supernatural, have closed deals to join the proposed spin-off Wayward Sisters, toplined by Kim Rhodes.

Supernatural returns for its 13th season on Thursday, October 12.