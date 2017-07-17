We knew Star Trek: Discovery‘s mission was going to include a stop at Comic-Con this year, but now we know when the upcoming CBS All Access series will leap into in the final frontier — and who will be aboard.

San Diego Comic-Con

Led by The Walking Dead alum and SDCC vet Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery will hold its panel at 2:30 PM July 22 in Ballroom 20. Also on board will be castmates Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, and James Frain, along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman.

Star Trek: Discovery. which also is getting an aftershow on All Access, will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation.

The two-part first season launches at 8:30 PM Sunday, September 24, with a special broadcast premiere on the CBS TV network. The first and second episodes will be available on-demand on CBS All Access immediately following the broadcast premiere, with subsequent new episodes released Sundays on All Access. The first eight episodes will run Sundays from September 24 through November 5. The season then will resume with the second chapter in January.

The series’ title and first teaser debuted at Comic-Con last year. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Comic-Con 2017 runs Thursday-Sunday in San Diego, with a preview night Wednesday.