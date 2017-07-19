EXCLUSIVE: Everyone is looking to stand out from the pack at Comic-Con and Seth MacFarlane’s upcoming sci-fi satire The Orville is set to plant a flag with a first of its kind San Diego sweepstake for this life and beyond.

With an aim to snag attention for the latest project from the Emmy winner and Family Guy boss, Fox has built the Orville Space Training Station, which opens Thursday on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn. However, pushing into another final frontier, The Orville activation will also see a cryonics sweepstakes, a first for any entertainment company at SDCC.

Yep, you heard that right, fans can enter for the chance to win a membership to a Cryopreservation program. Along with all the bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from such SDCC activations, of which FX, Amazon and many more have up this year, one applicant will be randomly selected for the opportunity to be cryopreserved at the end of his or her life and revived in 2417 – seriously. Interested applicants can “apply” in person or online, as of tomorrow.

Also hoping to engage fans on a more conventional level, the net and the show are offering “Future in the Future” as a potential crew member on the spaceship of the satire’s title at the space training station.

This all comes as the September 10 and 17th debuting The Orville has a SDCC panel set for July 22 at 4:15 in the convention center’s Room 6A. Confirmed to attend are MacFarlane, along with fellow cast members Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman, and producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga. While not expected at SDCC, Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor will be appearing on The Orville‘s first season, MacFarlane has revealed.

Set four centuries from now, The Orville follows the obviously Star Trek inspired adventures in the final frontier of the middling U.S.S. Orville. Its human and alien crew tackles the battles and politics of speed of light galactic travel and the workplace dramas that never change, no matter what century it is.

Fueled by FOX Doubleheaders NFL games, The Orville will start with a special two-night series premiere on Sunday, September 10 and a week later. With that double launch date, the series then makes its real time-period premiere on September 28 at 9 PM.