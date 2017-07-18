New Line Cinema is doing all that they can to make you scream at Comic-Con this year. For their special night of horror, which they have dubbed “ScareDiego”, they will show a special presentation of never-before-seen footage from the upcoming horror pic IT which will be followed by an advance screening of Annabelle: Creation.

The fan-centric night of horror celebrating the fandom of the New Line’s universe will take place at 9 PM on July 19 at UA Horton Plaza 8. The event will mark IT director Andy’s first time presenting at Comic-Con. He will introduce fans to members of “The Losers’ Club” from IT including Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis, and Jeremy Ray Taylorge. The adaptation of the Stephen King novel about an evil killer clown named Pennywise is set to open in theaters on September 8, 2017.

Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg will also be making his first appearance at Comic-Con. He will introduce the film and participate in a brief Q&A with the stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Anthony LaPaglia. The movie is the sequel to 2014’s Annabelle which is the latest installment in the Conjuring cinematic universe which have a combined box office of $897 million worldwide.