The Audience Network’s forthcoming series Mr. Mercedes made its first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to a packed room with executive producer Jack Bender and the cast in tow. Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, follows Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), a demented and warped killer who taunts retired police detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) with a series of provoking letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring Brady to justice before he strikes again.

Before Bender and the cast took the stage, a trailer and a clip were shown to the audience, many whom were fans of the book. The trailer gave a taste of what the drama has in store, but the clip featuring Treadaway stalking what seems to be a guy who has done him wrong showed exactly how demented Brady — who is also the local ice cream man in the series — is.

Bender was joined on the stage by Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Kelly Lynch (Magic City), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), Breeda Wool (Unreal) and Emmy Award-winning actress Holland Taylor (The Practice).

The series, which was adapted by David E. Kelley, marks a reunion between Bender and diehard Lost fan King after the two worked together on Under the Dome. Bender received the manuscript before it was published and immediately was taken by the material, which was a bit different from King’s previous material.

“[Mr. Mercedes] shows the monster and horror inside of us, instead of the monster outside of us — which is what King normally does,” said Bender.

Along with the noted names behind the series, Mr. Mercedes boasts a strong cast. For Moonlight breakout Jerome, he is still in awe of what has happened to his life since his role in the Best Picture Oscar winner.

“What was it like doing anything I did in this past year?” said Jerome to how it was working with such a strong cast. “Working on that set was such a breeze for me — Jack and Brendan were such good mentors to me.”

(SPOILER ALERT) Before the end of the panel, one more exclusive clip of the series was shown that featured a “bloody” cameo from a certain author, further illustrated Brady’s warped mindset.

The days leading up to the Mr. Mercedes panel, the Audience Network’s new series was taking Comic-Con by storm with buses dressed as creepy ice cream trucks a la Brady’s occupation, which piqued the interest of the confab.

Bender, who directed multiple episodes, serves as executive producer alongside King. Mr. Mercedes premieres on the Audience Network on August 9. The show is an addition to the network’s slate into original programming which includes Kingdom, Ice and Rogue.