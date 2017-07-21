Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb, with his endless amount of energy, got the crowd riled up to welcome the cast and crew of the ABC superhero series Marvel’s Inhumans at Comic-Con today. Loeb was joined onstage by Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon, Serinda Swan, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung, Ellen Woglom, Sonya Balmores and Mike Moh as well as director Roel Reine and showrunner Scott Buck.

The show tells the story of the Inhuman Royal Family and how they escape to Earth — Hawaii to be specific — after a military coup in their universe. The series details their Game of Thrones-esque story about the drama and conflict between the family as well as their interactions with the people of Earth — one of them being Louise (Woglom).

Loeb shared a series of clips from the show, the first being an opening sequence where alien/amphibian-like Triton (Moh) helps a fellow Inhuman escape from the jungle. As he dodges bullets and bombs, he leaps from a cliff and into the ocean, leaving us questioning his fate. The second clip, which Loeb refers to as “The Dinner Scene,” gives us a peek at the dynamics and dysfunction of the family. The scene includes the king Black Bolt (Mount), his long-haired queen Medusa (Swan), Bolt’s brother Maximus (Rheon), the all-powerful Gorgon (Ikwuakor), Bolt’s adviser Karnak (Leung) and Crystal (Cornish), who is able to control the elements and is the caretaker to the resident teleporting bulldog Lockjaw. It sets up the foundation of conflict within the royal family. It also was the first footage that showed how Black Bolt, whose voice can cause destruction with the slightest whisper, communicates via sign language.

The later clip is the first that shows some Inhuman fighting action, giving us a look at the powers of Gorgon, who can create seismic waves with his hooves, and Karnak, who can see the fault in everything. Meanwhile, fans finally get to see Medusa’s long locks put a devious Maximus in a chokehold.

Loeb also announced that there will be extended Imax trailer in front of Dunkirk worldwide, which immediately was shown to the audience. The trailer included the aforementioned scenes and dug deeper into the rift between Maximus and the rest of the royal family. Watch the new trailer above.

Marvel’s Inhumans is set to debut September 1 on Imax screens, the first live-action television series to do so. The theatrical run is scheduled for two weeks, ahead of the series’ September 29 premiere on ABC.