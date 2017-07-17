It’s been 2 1/2 years since the world became aware of Kingsman, the secret British spy organization known for kicking ass and not caring all that much about the names. With the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle arriving in early fall, the cast, a writer and the comic originator are headed to Comic-Con.

San Diego Comic-Con

Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal will be joined by screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator and ComicCon stalwart Dave Gibbons for the film’s panel at 11 AM Thursday in Hall H. The film opens September 22.

As we learned in 2014’s ultraviolent and ultrafunny Kingsman: The Secret Service, the independent, international intelligence agency operates at the highest level of discretion with one ultimate goal: to keep the world safe. In The Golden Circle, they face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman, dating back to the day both were founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy (Egerton).

Goldman and Matthew Vaughn return as writers for the sequel, which Vuaghn produced with David Reid and Adam Bohling. Julianne Moore and Mark Strong also star along with on e Sir Elton John.