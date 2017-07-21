At the very end of the Legion panel at Comic-Con, showrunner Noah Hawley broke the news that he is developing a Doctor Doom film at Fox. This expands Hawley’s involvement in the comic book universe as he takes on a movie about of the biggest villain in the Marvel universe.

Not much information was given about the movie, considering that Hawley mentioned it at the very tail end of the panel, but the character of Doctor Doom (aka Victor Von Doom) might be best remembered in the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four, where he was played by Julian McMahon. The Fox superhero movie also starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis as Marvel’s first family.

Doctor Doom is the arch nemesis of the Fantastic Four and is a scientific genius. Known for his signature look of an iron mask and a green cloak, he has a multitude of powers including sorcery, mind transferal, superhuman strength near-indestructibility as well as energy projection and absorption.

This may be the start of a new Fantastic Four franchise, but approached via a supervillain. Fox rebooted the Fantastic Four franchise in 2015 with Josh Trank directing and Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell starring as the titular heroes with Toby Kebbell as another iteration of Doctor Doom.