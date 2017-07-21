Entertainment Weekly’s Brave New Warriors panel brought together a roster of the most popular — and handsome, according to EW editor at large and moderator Lynette Rice — leading men on television. David Harbour (Stranger Things), Christopher Meloni (Happy!), Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), Richard Rankin (Outlander), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), and Ricky Whittle (American Gods) took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about their roles on today’s most acclaimed shows as well as the good — and bad — of their journey in Hollywood.

Rice wasted no time in digging into the careers of the charismatic sextet of actors, first asking them what they loved about their current roles as well as parts in their past that they regret or are ashamed of.

“I have to think about this one, start with someone else,” said Harbour.

Whittle, who is extremely grateful for his Shadow Moon on American Gods, chimes in, remembering his modeling career. “Remember that episode of Friends when Joey did that ad about sexually transmitted disease? Well, I did one similar,” he admits. “Don’t ever do those disease commercials — you’ll regret it for the rest of your life.”

Meloni goes off of that by saying, “I’ll one up you on that — I was turned down for a hemorrhoid commercial.” Even so, the Law & Order alum goes on to talk about his new role in the upcoming Syfy series Happy! Based on the Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson graphic novel of the same name, the series follows Meloni’s Nick Sax, an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man. After a job goes wrong, he hits rock bottom, but things chane when a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy enters his life.

“I love seeing and playing characters who are on a journey of redemption,” says Meloni. “It’s a rich journey to travel.”

Better known as Hook on Once Upon A Time, O’Donoghue admits to enjoying the eyeliner and leather pants he gets to wear and loves the fandom surrounding the ABC fantasy series. But when it comes to past roles, he has a very awkward story about performing in a stage play where he had to show a little skin.

“I had to take my clothes off in a play — I don’t even like taking my clothes off at home,” he recalls. “I strip down to my tighty whities at one point in the play and I had to crouch down in front of an audience member and their face is in my junk. One night I looked up during that part — and it was my mum.”

After some careful thought, Harbour, also known as Chief of Police Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, recalls with embarrassment his time on the soap opera, As The World Turns as Officer Shanks, a prison guard at the Oakdale Prison who is manipulated to release the gorgeous inmates.

As for his role in the popular Netflix series, he talks about his love for Hopper, saying he’s such a jerk in the beginning of the series, but as the story progresses, he eventually receives love from the audience. “You can play with the audiences’ emotions,” he points out. “I dont know if he’s going to be the hero he wants to be.”

The panel turns into confession time for the men as they talk about embarrassing tattoos and piercing, both of which Meloni has, but doesn’t share where on his body. Rice also grills them about whether or not they have practiced an awards acceptance speech (all of them had) and if they did push-ups before a shirtless scene (all of them but Meloni and Harbour have). When it comes to embarrassing encounters with fans, Whittle and Santoro share their very awkward experiences that happened, of all places in the men’s restroom.

“I ran into one guy who wanted to shake my hand, without washing first,” said Santoro, who plays Host Hector Escaton on HBO’s Westworld said. “Which isn’t a appropriate.”

“I once had a guy using the urinal next to me and he was he just looked at me and said, ‘You’re him right?” remembers Whittle. “He wanted to take a picture — I said let’s do it outside.”

When asked if they get confused for another actor, Whittle said he gets mixed up with Shemar Moore, while Harbour gets mistaken for Michael C. Hall. As for Outlander star Rankin, he is the doppelganger for a very high-profile A-lister.

“I get confused with Brad Pitt,” said Rankin, who plays Roger Wakefield on the popular Starz drama. He waits a beat and then said, “Also, Ricky Whittles.”

When Rice asked the panel, more than of half of which have accents, about the most insulting thing a director has said to them, the Scottish actor talks about how a director once asked to make his accent less Scottish while Santoro was asked to make a love scene “less Latino.” For Harbour, his story was more funny than insulting.

“I was the third gay cowboy in a tw0 gay cowboy movie titled Brokeback Mountain,” said Harbour. “After three takes of one scene, Ang Lee — who I love — directed me to do it ‘more handsome’.”

Before panel came to a close, there was a parade of secret talents from the actors. Harbour did a tongue trick, Meloni offered up a monkey face, Rankin demonstrated his weirdly flexible hands and fingers and Santoro showcased his whistling talent. Rankin, who is used to doing things one-handed as Hook on OUAT showed off his one-handed shuffling abilities and Whittle tried to follow suit, but had some difficulties. Defeated he simply said, “I can eat a lot of pie.”