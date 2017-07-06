The opening day of Comic-Con is just two weeks away and it’s already clear there will be a lot of very big deal television filling the four days of the San Diego confab. Among the offerings, small screen blockbusters Game Of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Doctor Who are returning to Hall H and, as we exclusively revealed yesterday, the Twin Peaks revival makes its SDCC debut in the San Diego Convention Center’s biggest room.

Even though we already know a number of the panels and presentations, today saw Comic-Con release Day 1 of the official schedule for the July 20-23 pop culture hootenanny. The preview night July 19 will see clips from Krypton, Black Lightning and a new episode of Teen Titans Go! make their debut to the fanboys, fangirls and looming media and industry types. On the opening Thursday, chats with Sherlock EP Steven Moffat and DC boss Geoff Johns have now been added to the listings in San Diego.

Having said that, we will update our not-to-be-missed TV panels as SDCC officially reveals over the next few days more of what shows and who from them will be in attendance. You can also check out the best of Film SDCC 2017 schedule here.

However, as The Strain moves forward in its final season, The Tick debuts on Amazon, Marvel’s team-up The Defenders on Netflix, and Peter Capaldi makes his farewell as the 12th Time Lord, take a look at what is on the calendar so far below and start inking in where you need to be at Comic-Con this year.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Cartoon Network/WBTV’s Teen Titans Go!, Unikitty! & Justice League Action

10 AM-1:30 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: TTG: Producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath, Pete Michail and voice-over cast Greg Cipes, Tara Strong and Scott Menville along with a special one-hour episode. U: Edward Skudder, Lynn Wang and members of the voice cast including Eric Bauza along with new episode premiere. JLA: Producers Jim Krieg and Butch Lukic joined by voice cast Diedrich Bader, Jason J. Lewis, Rachel Kimsey, and voice director Wes Gleason.

Sherlock

12 PM, Room 5AB

Panelists: EP Steven Moffat, EP Sue Vertue

MTV’s Teen Wolf

2 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian and Khylin Rhambo along with executive producer Jeff Davis. An extended sneak peek at final season is planned.

Battlestar Galactica Reunion

2:30 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Creator Ronald D. Moore and cast Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell and Grace Park, with others TBA in reunion of Syfy series that ran from 2004-2009.

DC: Geoff Johns

3:15 PM, Room 6DE

Panelist: Geoff Johns

NBC’s Timeless

3:30 PM, Room 6BCF

Panelists: Cast Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Matt Lanter and Goran Visnjic plus EPs Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke.

FX’s The Strain

3:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: EP/showrunner Carlton Cuse, EP/writer Chuck Hogan, and cast Corey Stoll,David Bradley, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel and Max Charles

FX’s Legion

5 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Creator/EP Noah Hawley, EPs John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner and Jeph Loeb, cast Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, and Amber Midthunder.

Fox’s The Exorcist

6 PM, Room 6BCF

Panelists: EP/Creator Jeremy Slater, EP/showrunner Sean Crouch and cast Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera and Kurt Egyiawan.

ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans

6:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: TBA

FRIDAY, JULY 21

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory 10th Anniversary

10 AM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast members Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman plus EPs and writers.

AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead

11:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Executive producers Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and creator Robert Kirkman to be joined by departing showrunner David Erickson and cast Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Mercedes Mason, Sam Underwood, Daniel Sharman and Michael Greyeyes.

AMC’s The Walking Dead

12:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Seth Gilliam, Alanna Masterson, Khary Payton and Chandler Riggs; joined by EPs Hurd, Nicotero and Alpert, showrunner Scott Gimple, and Kirkman.

HBO’s Game Of Thrones

1:30 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast Alfie Allen, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Conleth Hill and Sophie Turner are expected to appear. Others TBA.

Showtime’s Twin Peaks

2:45 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast Kyle MacLachlan, Tim Roth, Dana Ashbrook, Kimmy Robertson, Everett McGill, Matthew Lillard, James Marshall, Don Murray and Naomi Watts, moderated by Damon Lindelof. Followed by exclusive Part 11 screening at 10 PM in Room 6A.

Fox’s The Gifted

3:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: TBA

AMC’s Preacher

4 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Cast Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti and Graham McTavish joined by graphic novelist Garth Ennis and executive producer Seth Rogen.

Amazon’s The Tick

4:45 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: EP/Creator Ben Edlund, EPs Barry Josephson and David Fury, cast Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry, Yara Martinez, Brendan Hines, Scott Speiser and Michael Cerveris.

Starz’s Outlander

5 PM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Author Diana Gabaldon, executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis join cast Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Panel moderated by Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Netflix & Marvel’s The Defenders

5:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb; stars TBA

History’s Vikings

5:45 PM, Room 6BFC

Panelists: Cast Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, and EP/Creator Michael Hirst.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

The CW’s Riverdale

11 AM, Ballroom 20

Panelists: Cast KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Haley Law, Asha Bromfield and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

WBTV’s The Originals, Krypton, Lucifer and Gotham

Noon-3:50 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists: TO (The CW): Executive producer Julie Plec and cast Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. K (Syfy): Cast Cameron Cuffe and EPs Damian Kindler and Cameron Welsh offer sneak peek of upcoming series. L (Fox): Cast Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia and Tricia Helfer and EPs Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. G (Fox): Cast and creatives TBA.

NBC’s Midnight, Texas

Time, location TBA

Panelists: Executive producer Monica Owusu-Breen and cast François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Sarah Ramos, Peter Mensah, Yul Vazquez and Jason Lewis expected.

Marvel Animation

12:30 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: TBA

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 2

3 PM, Hall H

Panelists: TBA

WBTV/The CW’s Supergirl, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow

3:30–6:30 PM, Ballroom 20.

Panelists: S: TBA. LOT: Cast Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and TBA producers. BL: Cast Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams joined by EPs Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil. F: Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale and TBA producers. A: Cast Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Emily Bett Rickards, Paul Blackthorne, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzalez and TBA producers.

HBO’s Westworld

4:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Creator-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expected to by joined by Ben Barnes, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Shannon Woodward and Jeffrey Wright.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

The CW’s Supernatural

10:30, Hall H

Panelists: TBA

BBC America’s Doctor Who and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Time TBA, Hall H

Panelists: The final Hall H appearance for Peter Capaldi will feature a panel expected to include Capaldi and his fellow exiter, showrunner Steven Moffat, along with other TBD cast and creatives. For Dirk Gently, planned attendees includes executive producer/writer Max Landis, EP/showrunner Robert Cooper and cast Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks and Fiona Dourif in their Hall H debut.

Marvel Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man

10:15 AM, Room 6A

Panelists: TBA

Audience’s Mr. Mercedes

1:30 PM, Location TBA

Panelists: Harry Treadaway, Holland Taylor, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Breeda Wool and Jack Bender.