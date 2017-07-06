While TV beats film in regard to the amount of product shown off at Comic-Con, the preview clips of movies on the 2018 schedule and beyond are equally as prestigious. According to the San Diego confab’s Thursday schedule that dropped today, we learned that Wonderstruck and Brigsby Bear are among the newly announced pics headed down for early-SDCC panels.

Courtesy Of Disney

Back in April, Marvel chief Kevin Feige confirmed that the MCU was definitely headed to Comic-Con, and traditionally it’s RSVP’d into the late Saturday afternoon in Hall H (typically after EW‘s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel). Marvel is known to show off clips from its next year’s slate — with a few surprises. They showed off extensive Black Panther footage to the press already, so we can count on that pic which comes out February 16. Other smart bets include Thor: Ragnarok (November 3) and Avengers: Infinity War (May 4). Will we get to see clips from Ant-Man And The Wasp (due out July 6) and Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)? Also what does the future hold for the next swarm of MCU titles following Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Captain Marvel?

With Disney’s fan convention D23 taking place the weekend before Comic-Con, the question is whether San Diego attendees will see more content than those in Anaheim during the studio’s live-action film presentation. Also, will Star Wars: The Last Jedi even make a pit-stop in San Diego?

Warner Bros and its DC universe are bound to come, especially in the wake of Wonder Woman being the second highest-grossing title of the summer at ($346.2M) and Justice League on the horizon on November 17. Last year, WB occupied the Saturday AM slot in Hall H. TBD on what else will be shown there. 20th Century Fox, meanwhile, secured a Thursday Hall H slot, according to SDCC’s schedule.

So far, we hear that the studios sitting out Comic-Con include Paramount, Sony and Blumhouse. Even if a studio doesn’t host a panel for a particular film, there’s typically a slew of sneak previews of upcoming releases. Include Focus Features’ July 28 spy thriller Atomic Blonde in that mix. But as far as a huge premiere like last year’s Star Trek Beyond? Don’t think so.

Here’s the running list of best film bests. Keep coming back as we add events.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Ghostbusters 101: A Ghostbusters Panel Of Biblical Proportions!

10:15 AM, Room 6DE

Panelists: Creator Ivan Reitman and he IDW Publishing’s Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening and Tom Waltz.

Wonderstruck: From Page To Screen With Brian Selznick

11 AM, Room 5AB

Panelists: Brian Selznick on behind the scenes of movie adaptation of his book Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes. Exclusive trailer premiere expected.

20th Century Fox presentation

11:30 PM, Hall H

Panelists: TBA

Sony Pictures Classics’ Brigsby Bear

12:45 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Kyle Mooney, Dave McCary, Beck Bennett, Kevin Costello and members of The Lonely Island. Exclusive extended clip expected.

Netflix’s Bright and Death Note

3:15 PM, Hall H

Panelists: Director David Ayer and stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry and Edgar Ramirez will be on hand for the Max Landis-penned sci-fi pic Bright. Director Adam Wingard and stars Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley and LaKeith Stanfield will attend panel on the streaming service’s adaptation of the famed Japanese manga, Death Note.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

6:45 PM, Room 6A

Panelists: TBA

Netflix Surprise Screening

10 PM, The Horton Grand Theater

FRIDAY, JULY 21

TBA

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Entertainment Weekly‘s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel with Atomic Blonde‘s Charlize Theron

2 PM, Hall H

SUNDAY, JULY 23

TBA