EXCLUSIVE: Pearl Street Films exec Margaret Chernin has been named VP Development at Color Force, the film and TV production company run by Nina Jacboson and Brad Simpson. She already is aboard and will oversee the company’s film productions and development.

As SVP Development at Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Pearl Street, Chernin developed and co-produced Syfy’s Incorporated and helped develop pics including The Trade, Blood and Treasure and Paul the Apostle, all set up at Warner Bros. Before that she worked at Gulfstream Pictures and in the talent department at Saturday Night Live.

“Margaret has everything we look for in an executive: taste, integrity, grace and a voice that is respected by talent and the town,” said Jacobson and Simpson, to whom she reports. “We are thrilled to welcome her to Color Force.”

She arrives at a busy time for Color Force, which on the film side is in pre-production on Warner Bros’ The Goldfinch, with John Crowley directing and a January start date in the works. That will be followed by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski’s Patty Hearst biopic American Heiress for Fox 2000, where Color Force has a first-look deal. It’s also in post on Warners’ Crazy Rich Asians and is shooting Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Burnadette for Annapurna.

On the TV side, it is in production on FX’s limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the follow-up to its multiple-Emmy-winning The People v O.J. Simpson.

Color Force’s exec team now includes SVP Television Nellie Reed and recently promoted creative executive Greg Capoccia.