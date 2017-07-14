There was the second live eviction of this season on Big Brother (1.8/7) last night, but the real drama was the dead-even 1.1/5 demo result that CBS and NBC had on Thursday.

As the Comcast-owned net juiced its Thursday schedule with an America’s Got Talent (1.2/5) best-of-the-auditions show, NBC saw The Wall (1.2/5) rise up 20% among adults 18-49 from last week. With Hollywood Game Night jettisoned as its lead-in last night, The Wall also had a 31% increase in total viewers over its July 6 show to 6.05 million. Add to that an even The Night Shift (0.7/3), which hit a season high of 4.4 million viewers in the 10 PM slot, and the net was up 33% overall from last week in the 18-49s.

Viewershipwise, NBC was tops with 5.80 million to CBS’ 4.82 million as that AGT clip episode was the most watched show of the night with 6.93 million tuning in.

For the House of Moonves, with BB dipping a tenth from last week, and its only other original of the night, a new Zoo (0.6/3) the same as its July 6, the overall rating for the night was down 8% from last Thursday. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have the heft of a The Big Bang Theory (1.0/4) repeat kicking off your primetime, though the encore of the science geek comedy was down 23% in the demo from last week.

That was not the case on ABC, where Boy Band (0.6/3), Battle of the Network Stars (0.7/3) and The Gong Show (0.7/3) were all the same as their fast affiliates of July 6. In the final numbers, Network Stars went up a tenth so we might see a similar adjustment this week.

Back after two weeks and with Mariah Carey just dropping by, Beat Shazam (0.9/4) was the same as its June 29 show. A new Love Connection (0.6/3) followed, also the first one in two weeks, saw a decline of a tenth from its last original.

Over on The CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.4/2) was back for its fourth season with a demo result that was exactly the same as its Season 3 premiere of July 13 last year. Newbie Hooten & The Lady (0.2/1) had an OK debut by CW standards.