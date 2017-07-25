EXCLUSIVE: Fox and 21 Laps have set up a thriller that will be directed by Colm McCarthy, helmer of The Girl with All the Gifts and Peaky Blinders. The film is an untitled Coast Guard thriller scripted by Alex Sohn, based on the Hunter Atkins Mens Journal article Drug War on the High Seas. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce through Fox-based 21 Laps banner.

The pic is a behind-the-scenes look at the unsung heroics of the Coast Guard and the perils they face. Story details are being kept under wraps. Fox’s Jeremy Kramer will oversee development for the studio. Director of Development Emily Morris will help oversee for the producers.

21 Laps just wrapped the second season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which got 18 Emmy nominations, and is coming off Best Picture nominee Arrival. It has wrapped The Darkest Minds for Fox and is in post in the sci-fi thriller Kin for Lionsgate and Kodachrome, a Jonathan Tropper-penned indie drama starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen. UTA and Independent Talent rep McCarthy, while Sohn is Paradigm and Madhouse.