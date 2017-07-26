Time Warner’s CNN and Turner Sports are the latest programmers looking to see a boost in ratings from people who watch them in offices, bars and other venues. The services just agreed to a long-term subscription deal to receive audience measurement results from Nielsen’s relatively new National Out-of-Home Reporting Service.

They’ll receive ratings people who tune in up to seven days after a program and commercial first airs.

“Our partnership with Nielsen doubles down on the investments we have made, and will provide influencers and advertisers with a more complete picture of the audience value we are delivering,” says CNN SVP for Research and Scheduling Robin Garfield.

Turner Sports Research VP Jay Leon says that out-of-home viewers “are highly engaged sports fans, and it’s important to accumulate a full understanding of those out-of-home audiences as a key component of how video is consumed on all devices and platforms.”

Turner has been working with Nielsen on out of home measurement for more than a decade, says the rating company’s Managing Director of National Client Solutions Peter Bradbury. The new agreement “is an example of the joint effort and we are pleased to have an expanded relationship.”

The additional data into how content is being viewed outside of the home will allow CNN, Turner Sports and other subscribers to deliver a total view of their audience to advertisers.

The out of home numbers come from Nielsen’s Portable People Meters, in the hands of about 77,000 people in its national sample. The results cover 44 local markets with about 65% of U.S. TV households.

Fox Sports signed up for the out of home ratings last month. Nielsen introduced them in April with ESPN as the first client.