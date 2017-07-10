CNN and Hulu have struck a new content deal for two films and six series produced by the cable news network. The deal announced this morning is a first between the two outfits for CNN Films, the cable news network’s brand for nonfiction documentaries. It’s their second deal on CNN Original Series, which is the net’s brand for nonfiction series content.

The new deal includes the film 9/11 Fifteen Years Later, a co-production with Goldfish Pictures, which is available now, and The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, a wholly original film production by the network, which will be made available this month.

On the 9/11 anniversary project, featuring an intro by actor-producer Denis Leary, CNN Films collaborated with Gédéon and Jules Naudet and retired NYC firefighter James Hanlon, recalling survivors’ stories of September 11, 2001, and their lives since.

The End, meanwhile, captured the turbulent, surprising twilight days of the history-making Obama White House, featuring voices of press secretary Josh Earnest, adviser Valerie Jarrett, speechwriter Cody Keenan, chief usher Angella Reid, First Lady chief of staff Tina Tchen and others.

CNN Original Series content includes The History of Comedy (Season 1), United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-2), This Is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-3), Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Season 1), The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-3) and Crimes of the Century (Season 1).

CNN Original Series previously sold streaming rights to Hulu for Race for the White House from executive producers Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti.

The majority of the series content will become available to Hulu subscribers on a rolling basis this summer; The History of Comedy will become available in the winter.