Halfway through its freshman run, TNT’s comedic drama Claws has been renewed for a second season to air in 2018.

Five episodes in, Claws — from producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, creator Eliot Laurence and showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois — has become the highest-rated TNT series launched since the cable network’s programming shift last year under the new regime. It also is the youngest-skewing TNT drama series. Ranking as cable’s No. 4 new drama with adults 18-49 for 2017-to-date and No. 4 cable drama in social engagement, Claws is reaching a multiplatform audience of 6.3 million viewers per episode across TNT’s linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms and averaging 1.1 million adults 18-49 in linear Live + 7.

The dramedy also has grown 27% in the demo since the premiere, with its fourth episode hitting Live+same day and Live+3 highs.

TNT

From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Claws follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County in Florida, where a lot more is going on besides silk wraps and pedicures. The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. New episodes of Claws air Sundays at 9 PM, with the season finale set for August 13.

“Look out, Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” said TNT’s EVP programming Sarah Aubrey. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”

Claws is executive produced by Jones, McCormack, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and director Howard Deutch. Series creator Laurence serves as co-executive producer. Claws is produced by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T.