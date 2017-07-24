The Cinema Audio Society has the date and timelime for its 2018 CAS Awards.

The 54th Annual CAS Awards will be held Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza.

The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television as well as Outstanding Products for Production and Post-Production. Last year’s big film and TV winners were La La Land and Game of Thrones, respectively. Recipients for the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award will be announced later in the year.

The 2017-2018 timeline is below:

Monday, October 16, 2017

Entry Submissions due Online by 5:00 pm PST. Monday, November 20, 2017

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Nomination Ballot Voting Begins Online

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

Nomination Ballot Voting Ends Online- 5:00 PST

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Final Nominees in each category announced

Monday, January 15, 2018

Outstanding Product Nominations announced

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Final Voting Begins Online

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Final Voting Ends Online- 5:00 pm PST

Saturday, February 24, 2018

54th Annual CAS Awards, Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza – Bunker Hill Ballroom, Los Angeles, California