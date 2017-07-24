The Cinema Audio Society has the date and timelime for its 2018 CAS Awards.
The 54th Annual CAS Awards will be held Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza.
The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television as well as Outstanding Products for Production and Post-Production. Last year’s big film and TV winners were La La Land and Game of Thrones, respectively. Recipients for the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award will be announced later in the year.
The 2017-2018 timeline is below:
Monday, October 16, 2017
Entry Submissions due Online by 5:00 pm PST. Monday, November 20, 2017
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Nomination Ballot Voting Begins Online
Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Nomination Ballot Voting Ends Online- 5:00 PST
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Final Nominees in each category announced
Monday, January 15, 2018
Outstanding Product Nominations announced
Thursday, February 1, 2018
Final Voting Begins Online
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Final Voting Ends Online- 5:00 pm PST
Saturday, February 24, 2018
54th Annual CAS Awards, Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza – Bunker Hill Ballroom, Los Angeles, California
No Comments