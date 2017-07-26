EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired rights to David Grann’s 2008 New Yorker feature The Chameleon, in a package that has Mission: Impossible MI6 helmer Christopher McQuarrie developing to direct, with Wolf of Wall Street and The Sopranos‘ Terence Winter co-writing the script with Carl Capotorto. Winter and his wife Rachel Winter will produce with McQuarrie and his producing partner, Heather McQuarrie.

The Chameleon is the chilling true story of Frédéric Bourdin, a young French con man who was a serial impersonator of missing teenagers. For a time during the mid-1990s, Bourdin lived with a family in San Antonio, Texas under the guise of being their long-presumed missing brother. The aim is to craft a psychological thriller tonally similar to The Silence of the Lambs or Making A Murderer.

Rachel Winter was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar for producing Dallas Buyers Club and most recently produced the William H. Macy-directed Krystal, which stars Kathy Bates, Felicity Huffman, Rosario Dawson and Macy. Terence Winter, who also wrote and exec produced the HBO series Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl, is separately working on the Andy Warhol film that has Jared Leto set to star. Capotorto collaborated with Winter as a writer on Vinyl and is currently a writer on the HBO series The Deuce. Both writers are repped by CAA and attorney Robert German at Jackoway Tyerman; the McQuarries are repped by CAA, Key Creatives and attorney David Fox. Grann is CAA and The Robbins Office, and Capotorto by CAA and Andrea Simon Entertainment.