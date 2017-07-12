Christine Baranski has officially signed on to reprise her role as Tanya in Universal’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the forthcoming sequel to the 2008 ABBA-themed romance musical Mamma Mia, starring Meryl Streep. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel scribe Ol Parker wrote the screenplay and will direct the film, which is slotted for a theatrical release July 20, 2018. Amanda Seyfried is also confirmed for the second installment with, Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan also expected to return.

The studio hasn’t said much on the sequel’s plot other than it will be complete with a soundtrack of ABBA songs not featured in the first film as well as some of the old ones.

Littlestar Productions’ Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman of Playtone Productions are back to produce the sequel, while ABBA group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and serve as executive producers.

Baranski starred as Diane Lockhart for seven seasons on CBS’s The Good Wife, and currently is reprising her role in the CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight. On the film side, she will up next be seen in STXfilms’ A Bad Moms Christmas, which is out November 3.

Baranski’s repped by UTA and Viking Entertainment.