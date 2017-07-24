Longtime HBO exec Chris Spencer has joined National Geographic Partners in the newly created role of EVP Creative. He will oversee the premium marketing creative strategy and execution for the NGP portfolio including the global networks.

As head of creative, Spencer will lead the creative direction and execution for the brand and the TV channels. The company said he will be instrumental in “supporting focused efforts to push the boundaries on elevating the creative expression of the network’s marketing in support of our premium programming.”

“National Geographic is on an exciting journey to reinvigorate this beloved global brand,” said Jill Cress NGP’s chief marketing officer. “Chris’ vast experience in marketing in the premium content space — particularly in the scripted or dramatic series space — will elevate the creative vision and expression across NGP.”

New Zealand native Spencer spent decades at HBO, where he was head of marketing creative and executive produced campaigns for Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, The Sopranos and many other series. He also has co-directed numerous 30-minute documentaries and a feature film.

“I have a genuine and lifelong passion for this brand and am inspired by the work that [CEO Courteney Monroe], Jill and the entire Partners’ organization have done to really engage the global public,” Spencer said. “The channel’s premium content strategy makes for an exciting time across the entire company, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a dynamic creative team.”