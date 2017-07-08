New York sports radio fans, get ready for a unique pinch hitter. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to take over WFAN’s coveted drivetime slot Monday and Tuesday, covering the bases from 2-6:30 PM.

He is filling in for the iconic Mike Francesa, who is hanging ’em up at year’s end. The gig is considered an audition for the slot because the station’s program director said a few months back that Christie was among the names being considered.

It could mark a career change for the prosecutor-turned-pol, whose future in public office is about as rosy as Tim Tebow’s NFL prospects. Approval-wise, the governor is far below the political Mendoza line — at 15% and falling. His favorability among constituents wasn’t helped by last week’s photos of Christie and his family lounging at a beach that he had ordered closed because of a government shutdown.

But will rowdy Tri State-area sports buffs give a hoot about his governmental batting average? It will be interesting to hear how he is received after having been a frequent guest on WFAN’s popular morning show “Boomer and Carton.”

When the phones light up Monday afternoon, we assume Christie won’t take any questions on beach volleyball. Or bridge.