New York sports radio fans, get ready for a unique pinch hitter. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to take over WFAN’s coveted drivetime slot Monday and Tuesday, covering the bases from 2-6:30 PM.
He is filling in for the iconic Mike Francesa, who is hanging ’em up at year’s end. The gig is considered an audition for the slot because the station’s program director said a few months back that Christie was among the names being considered.
It could mark a career change for the prosecutor-turned-pol, whose future in public office is about as rosy as Tim Tebow’s NFL prospects. Approval-wise, the governor is far below the political Mendoza line — at 15% and falling. His favorability among constituents wasn’t helped by last week’s photos of Christie and his family lounging at a beach that he had ordered closed because of a government shutdown.
But will rowdy Tri State-area sports buffs give a hoot about his governmental batting average? It will be interesting to hear how he is received after having been a frequent guest on WFAN’s popular morning show “Boomer and Carton.”
When the phones light up Monday afternoon, we assume Christie won’t take any questions on beach volleyball. Or bridge.
Boycott the sponsors.