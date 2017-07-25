Revolution alumna Tracy Spiridakos, who appeared in three episodes of the fourth season of NBC’s Chicago P.D. has been promoted to series regular for Season 5. Spiridakos plays robbery/homicide Detective Hailey Upton, who’s described as someone with killer instincts, humor, and smarts. Always clocking in overtime, she got her detective shield meritoriously on the heels of an undercover assignment that is still shrouded in secrecy, and as a result has had to prove herself to those who thought she didn’t earn the detective promotion. She’s not afraid to be the lone female in the boys club. She’ll clash with Voight (Jason Beghe) over control of a case but for the sake of solving it, they set aside their differences to work together. Voight says if she’s ever interested in Intelligence, he has a spot for her. Spiridakos played the lead role of Charlie Mathison on NBC’s Revolution and most recently recurred on Bates Motel and MacGyver.

The Flash‘s Jessica Camacho has signed on as a series regular in the second season of NBC’s drama series Taken. She’ll play Santana, a scary-smart, rule-breaking former Army captain who possesses an acerbic wit and calculated bravado, according to Deadline’s sister pub TVLine, which first reported the casting. Due to a change in creative direction, Camacho joins a revamped Season 2 that will have a very different look. Only series regulars Clive Standen (Bryan Mills), and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) will return for the second season.