Denny Woods is coming back to Chicago P.D. Mykelti Williamson is joining the cast of the NBC cop drama as a recurring in its upcoming fifth season. He will reprise the role he originated as a guest star in episode 20 of the the most recent fourth season. In that episode, Voight (Jason Beghe) dug back into an old case under the watchful eye of his former partner, Lieutenant Denny Woods (Williamson).

There ate several changes on Chicago P.D. heading into next season. It has a new showrunner, Rick Eid, who succeeded Matt Olmstead, its leading lady Sophia Bush has left and one of its male leads, Jon Seda, is coming back after a brief departure to co-star on Chicago Justice.

24 and Justified alum Williamson recently recurred on WGN America’s Underground and ABC’s Designated Survivor and had a role in the feature Fences. He is repped by Paradigm and managed by Craig Dorfman at Frontline