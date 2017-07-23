Days after singer Chester Bennington took his own life, his longtime Linkin Park bandmates have set up a suicide-prevention web page in his honor. Chester.linkinpark.com leads with, “In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources” and lists contact numbers and sites and prominently features #ripchester.

The new site doubles as a place where fans can pay their condolences to the singer, with posts from various social media updating in real time.

Bennington, who co-fronted Linkin Park with rapper Mike Shinoda for more than two decades, was found dead Thursday at his home south of Los Angeles. The county coroner ruled his death suicide by hanging.

Bennington was a close friend of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in May. Thursday would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Both men had struggled with substance abuse for many years.

The Los Angeles rap-rock band, which had just filmed a segment for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, has scored five No. 1 albums, including the May release One More Light, and placed dozen songs atop various rock charts. Its breakthrough album Hybrid Theory (2000) is considered the zenith of the nu metal genre, having moved more than 11 million units in the U.S. alone. It had planned to launch a North American tour next week in Boston, but the jaunt was scrapped in the wake of Bennington’s death.