Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge and his former boss at Cablevision, James Dolan, are back in business, in a way.

Charter just announced that it has forged a partnership with the Dolan family’s relatively new media data and analytics company called 605. The firm helps ad sellers and buyers to develop sophisticated TV campaigns by blending consumer data with set top box information about people’s viewing habits.

Charter made an investment in 605, and agreed to supply it with some of its set top box data. In return, it will claim two seats on 605’s board and use its products at the cable company’s ad sales arm: Spectrum Reach.

Charter says that it will not share data that might enable anyone to identify specific customers.

“Charter is an important and strategic partner that brings a powerful and significant data set to 605,” says 605 CEO Kristin Dolan.

Together the companies can “accelerate the transformation in the advertising industry’s approach to measurement and accountability by moving beyond traditional ratings to include impressions in buying decisions,” she adds. “Given our close and longstanding relationship with their management team, we are pleased to have Charter as our strategic partner at 605.”

Rutledge was COO at Cablevision until late 2011 when he abruptly left, startling his many Wall Street fans. James was CEO at the time.

Last year the Dolans sold Cablevision to Altice USA.

The 605 board now consists of four members: James and Kristin Dolan (who are married), Spectrum Reach President David Kline, and Charter EVP Engineering and Information Technology James Blackley.

Kline says that the 605 capabilities “will revolutionize our approach to advertising sales by improving our ability to provide our clients with solutions to reach the right target audiences and ensure that every dollar invested in advertising with us delivers a real and meaningful return.”

The companies agreed in May to collaborate on AudienceApp, which helps ad buyers to — as they put it — “better identify and target specific audiences on linear television and execute more effective campaigns.” It includes viewing information for more than 50 cable networks.

It will be introduced in Austin in mid August, and be available across all Charter systems by mid-2018.