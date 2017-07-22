“We’re just as good as the guys.”

That was Charlize Theron’s exclamation at Entertainment Weekly’s annual Women Who Kick Ass panel at Comic-Con today. The Oscar winner not only championed more female directors and better pay for actresses, but said the success of Wonder Woman should come as tell-tale sign: these female-led films work. When asked if she’d take on the role of 007, Theron responded by championing her upcoming spy action title Atomic Blonde as a new franchise: “I’d like to see more Lorraines,” said Theron, referring to her new MI6 spy. Atomic Blonde opens on July 28.

About the trend of female-led action movies like Hunger Games, the new Star Wars and Rogue One, Theron said, “It would be nice to have some momentum and sustain it….a film like Wonder Woman awoke studios to understand that these (big) budgets should be handed over to a woman (director); they can do the job if not better.”

When it came to the subject of higher pay for women, a question that drew big cheers in Hall H, Theron called upon the crowd to continue the cause on social media. While some female stars have argued they’ve been shorted with their paycheck versus their male counterparts on films, Theron shared a good experience with Universal when they signed her to the sequel of The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

“I put my foot down…and Universal was like, ‘Of course., you were an incredible part of the first film.’ I think what’s missing is in that story everyone wrote about is that I’m blessed to be in a place where I can choose when I get to work. … In my industry there are those who don’t have the luxury of putting their foot down, that they’re not going to come in for a job because they have families to support. The producers will then move on to the next girl and that’s where we need to stop that.”

Theron also said that if offered the role, she’d love to return to Arrested Development, now on Netflix. She played Rita in the original series.