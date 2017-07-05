The Fate Of The Furious actress is coming to Comic-Con with her Focus Features kickass R-rated spy film Atomic Blonde. Charlize Theron will be sitting in the center chair on the confab’s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel, which has traditionally spotlighted and celebrated actresses in fanboy TV series and films and the obstacles they’ve conquered in the industry.

Word is that there will also be Atomic Blonde screenings at Comic-Con. There won’t be a world premiere like last year’s Star Trek Beyond from Paramount, which made a major footprint in San Diego. Atomic Blonde is having a premiere in Berlin in two weeks after it already debuted at SXSW, where it has logged a 76% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

The “Women Who Kick Ass” panel is sponsored by Entertainment Weekly. It’s scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 2 PM in Hall H.

Atomic Blonde opens in the U.S. on July 28. The footage shown at CinemaCon featuring Theron’s protagonist in a lengthy knock-down-drag-out fight left exhibitors breathless, and arguably rivaled Daniel Craig’s 007 in Casino Royale. Theron is also a producer on the film. David Leitch directed the film, which is based on the Oni Press graphic novel.

Following Sony-TriStar/Media Rights Capital/Working Title’s Baby Driver, which reaped $39M in its first week, buzz is that Atomic Blonde could be summer’s second sleeper movie.