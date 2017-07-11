Atlas Distribution Company acquired the theatrical distribution rights to the Charlie Sheen film 9/11, with a theatrical U.S. release set for September 8, 2017. Fox Home Entertainment will handle VOD, Digital HD, and DVD. Sheen stars with Whoopi Goldberg, Luis Guzman, Gina Gershon, Wood Harris, Jacqueline Bisset, Olga Fonda, and Bruce Davison. Atlas President Harmon Kaslow called it “an inspiring story told with the sincerest of intent, and we’re very proud to help usher in Charlie Sheen’s return to dramatic roles.” Pic is produced/directed by Martin Guigui, written by Martin Guigui and exec producers Steven Golebiowski. Dahlia Waingort, Warren Ostergard, and Martin Sprock, and executive produced by David Cuddy, Rodric David, Mark Burg, and Ryan Johnson.

Based on actual events and voicemail messages, 9/11 tells the story of five people trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower on September 11th, 2001. Having no comprehension of what has happened outside, these strangers work together and never give up hope as they try to escape before the unthinkable happens.