Less than a month after inking a new contract with Fox Business Network, the host of Making Money With Charles Payne has been pulled off the air under a cloud of sexual harassment accusations.

“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct,” said FBN in a statement Thursday evening. “This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner,” they added in language that has become all too common from the perch once ruled by Roger Ailes.

An ex-E.F. Hutton analyst on Wall Street, Payne has been with FBN since it launched in 2007.

Deadline has also learned that Payne has been suspended immediately as the investigation progresses. Making Money will see a series of so-called “sub-hosts” taking over in the coming days.

The married host admitted to the National Enquirer yesterday that he had an affair with an also married female political analyst who was a frequent guest on FBN from 2013 up until last year. Last month, the analyst, who has since been on CNN, told FOX attorneys at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison that she was essentially banished from FBN after she ended the relationship with Payne.

This latest allegation comes as big brother station Fox News Channel saw the now deceased Ailes shown the door under multiple allegations of sexual harassment last summer. Unveiling an alleged culture at the once top news cabler, the Ailes accusation were followed by high profile hosts exit for greener pastures, Bill O’Reilly fired, The Five co-host Bob Beckel pushed out again over supposed racial remarks to a staffer, more lawsuits including a potential class action for racial discrimination and short lived co-president and Ailes protege Bill Shine canned. All of which could have a damning effect on Rupert Murdoch and his sons attempt to finally gain control of Sky in Europe, a move that UK regulators and officials are still pondering.

The Los Angles Times first reported that claims of harassment were being leveled against Payne.