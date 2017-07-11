Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley just got pegged for a release on March 1, 2019. The sci-fi adventure film, based on the book from Carnegie Award-winning author Patrick Ness, is about a guy (Holland) who lives on the distant planet of New World—a new hope for humanity until struck by “The Noise,” a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought. The cacophony drives many mad until Todd makes a hidden, silent discovery: there is a girl named Viola (Ridley), who may be the key to unlocking New World’s many layered secrets. Together, the two unlikely companions are forced on a white-knuckle adventure into an unexplored planet – trying to escape and hide in an environment where all thought is heard, all movement seen –as they both discover the truth about the lives they left behind and the spectacular world they’ve learned to call home.

The film will be released on the same day (right now) as 20th Century Fox’s The Force, which is also based on a novel — the Don Winslow book about corrupt cops which has David Mamet aboard to pen the script and James Mangold on to direct. It also comes on the same date as the animated, family film How To Train Your Dragon 3 from Universal Pictures.