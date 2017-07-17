Award-winning UK television journalist Jon Snow will deliver this year’s James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the 42nd Edinburgh International Television Festival. Snow, one of the country’s most respected and well-known TV news anchors and journalists, has been the face of Channel 4 News since 1989, having reported for ITN since 1976. He has covered many of the defining news events of the last 40 years including the fall of Idi Amin in Uganda, the Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the release of Nelson Mandela – as well as the elections of Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, Barack Obama and most recently Donald Trump.

His career has spanned huge changes to news and broadcasting and he has been at the forefront of Channel 4 News’ success in engaging young and diverse audiences with its digital journalism.

“I’m both delighted and honoured to have been accorded such an opportunity,” said Snow. “These are exceptionally complex and challenging times but amid the digital revolution this is also one of the most exciting times to be in television – laced with opportunity. I greatly look forward to August 23rd in Edinburgh.”

The fest runs August 23-25.

Edinburgh TV Fest advisory chair Diederick Santer said: “Jon Snow is one of the leading creatives in our industry. An award-winning journalist who over the past 40 years has brought his distinctive approach and great knowledge to reports of monumental events and interviews of world leaders.

“With his long-term perspective, I’m incredibly excited to hear his views on the past, present and future of news and its impact across all our genres of programming. As the centrepiece to the festival this will, without doubt, be engaging, entertaining and inspiring. Bringing his trademark brilliant analysis, Jon will share with us all something we didn’t already know.”

Fest director Lisa Campbell added: “Jon Snow is nothing short of a broadcasting legend. His decades of experience combined with his enthusiasm for new ways of working has garnered awards as well as an enormous fan base of younger viewers in the UK and overseas.”

Snow has been honored with industry awards including a BAFTA Fellowship and Royal Television Society Awards Journalist of the Year.

The MacTaggart Lecture has formed the centerpiece of the fest since 1976 and past speakers include Rupert Murdoch, Kevin Spacey, Ted Turner, Elisabeth Murdoch and Armando Iannucci.