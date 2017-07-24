CCH Pounder is set to return to the world of Avatar, signing on to reprise her role in the four sequels. James Cameron, 20th Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment are mounting.

In 2009’s Avatar, Pounder played Omatikaya Clan spiritual leader Moat in the Na’vi world, which was attacked in the original movie. The plot of the four sequels coming in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025 are being kept under wraps but all the films will be set on the Na’vi’s planet of Pandora.

Last month, Lightstorm’s Jon Landau told exhibitors at CineEurope that production on the sequels, which will be stand-alones but together form “an epic saga,” begins September 25 with performance capture. Original cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis and Joel David Moore are also back, along with newcomer Oona Chaplin, with the second installment slated to hit theaters December 18, 2020.

Pounder currently stars on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. Her film credits including Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones, Orphan, Postcards From The Edge and Prizzi’s Honor. She is repped by Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates.