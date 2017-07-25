CBS Corp has renewed deals for its chief operating officer Joseph Ianniello and its Senior EVP and chief legal officer Lawrence P. Tu. The new pacts were disclosed today in an SEC filing.

The new deal for Ianiello, who was promoted to COO from CFO in June 2013 with a five-year deal, extends to June 30, 2022. It calls for a raise from his current $2.5 million salary after the first two years to $2.75 million. He will continue to have oversight of CBS’ financial operations. He had been a senior exec at Viacom before CBS and Viacom split.

Tu’s new deal extends to May 31, 2019, and bumps his annual base salary to $1.35 million, according to the filing.

Both deals were effective July 20.

