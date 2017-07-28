CBS just turned Sumner Redstone’s former board seat over to Robert Klieger — the lawyer who defended the mogul last year in his battle to oust former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman — the company says in an SEC filing.

Klieger focuses on entertainment and intellectual property litigation at Hueston Hennigan. His clients have included companies Redstone owns — such as CBS, Paramount Pictures, MTV and Nickelodeon — as well as Electronic Arts and Disney.

CBS says that Klieger gave the company a director indemnification agreement in 2009. But he will not serve on a standing board committee.

In May, Redstone , who’s 94, ceased to be a voting member of the CBS board but maintained the right to participate in meetings. His National Amusements controls about 80% of CBS’ voting shares.