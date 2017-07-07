On the day of its Season 1 debut, Netflix has ordered a second season of its new original animated series Castlevania, based on the popular video games, from Wow! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Studios. In addition, the internet TV network has increased the episode order from four in its first season to eight for Season 2.

Netflix

Written by best-selling author and comic book legend Warren Ellis and inspired by the classic video game series from Japan’s Konami, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy that follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. The voice cast includes Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Outlander, Preacher) as Dracula, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy) as Trevor Belmont, James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) as Alucard, Emily Swallow (Supernatural) as Lisa, Matt Frewer (Orphan Black) as The Bishop, Tony Amendola (Annabelle) as The Elder and Alejandra Reynoso (G.I. Joe: Renegades) as Sypha Belnades.

Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Adi Shankar and Fred Seibert are executive producers. Production services are provided by Austin, Texas based Powerhouse Animation with Brad Graeber supervising producer, Jason Williams as producer, and Sam Deats as director.