Hemlock Grove alum Bill Skarsgård has been cast as a series regular in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock, from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Skarsgård will play a young man with an unusual legal problem. He joins Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey and Jane Levy who also star in the series.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Skarsgård, who played Roman Godfrey in Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, appears in features Atomic Blonde and will next be seen in It and Assassination Nation.