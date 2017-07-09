David Lowery’s fantasy-romance A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara opened strong in four New York and L.A. theaters over the weekend. The A24 release took in over $108K. New doc City of Ghosts from Oscar-nominee Matthew Heineman had a decent roll out in two New York locations, grossing $16K, while China Lion’s historical drama Our Time Will Come bowed in 18 North American cities at $48K. Gunpowder & Sky added runs for medieval nunnery escapade The Little Hours in its second weekend grossing almost $194K. The Big Sick and The Beguiled continued their reign as the Specialty hits of summer, with the former averaging well over $11K in 326 theaters in its third weekend. Both made the top 10 in the overall box office this weekend. Also drawing an audience is Sony Pictures Classics’ Paris Can Wait, which crossed $5M in its ninth weekend of release.
NEW RELEASES
City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $16,240, Average $8,120
A Ghost Story (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $108,067, Average $27,017
Our Time Will Come (China Lion) NEW [18 Theaters] Weekend $48,000, Average $2,666
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [9 Theaters] Weekend $16,174, Average $1,797, Cume $36,374
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $12,785, Average $1,598, Cume $40,318
The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 2 [37 Theaters] Weekend $193,750, Average $5,236, Cume $282,023
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Bad Batch (Neon) Week 3 [25 Theaters] Weekend $9,336, Average $373, Cume $169,546
The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 3 [941 Theaters] Weekend $2,086,225, Average $2,217, Cume $7,435,559
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 3 [326 Theaters] Weekend $3,650,000, Average $11,196, Cume $6,920,323
My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 3 [4 Theaters] Weekend $6,420, Average $1,605, Cume $36,360
The Book of Henry (Focus Features) Week 4 [154 Theaters] Weekend $96,550, Average $627, Cume $4,218,469
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [5 Theater] Weekend $21,000, Average $4,200, Cume $38,666
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [67 Theaters] Weekend $180,466, Average $3,111, Cume $568,032
Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 5 [417 Theaters] Weekend $518,765, Average $1,244, Cume $5,980,105
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 5 [447 Theaters] Weekend $651,330, Average $1,457, Cume $2,810,325
Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [17 Theaters] Weekend $13,402, Average $788, Cume $1,218,561
The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 6 [48 Theaters] Weekend $69,900, Average $1,456, Cume $518,962
Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 6 [6 Theaters] Weekend $6,633, Average $1,106, Cume $244,408
Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 9 [7 Theater] Weekend $5,000, Average $714, Cume $132,015
Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [131 Theaters] Weekend $158,766, Average $1,212, Cume $5,065,151
The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 19 (non-consecutive) [23 Theaters] Weekend $53,469, Average $2,325, Cume $851,375
