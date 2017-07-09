David Lowery’s fantasy-romance A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara opened strong in four New York and L.A. theaters over the weekend. The A24 release took in over $108K. New doc City of Ghosts from Oscar-nominee Matthew Heineman had a decent roll out in two New York locations, grossing $16K, while China Lion’s historical drama Our Time Will Come bowed in 18 North American cities at $48K. Gunpowder & Sky added runs for medieval nunnery escapade The Little Hours in its second weekend grossing almost $194K. The Big Sick and The Beguiled continued their reign as the Specialty hits of summer, with the former averaging well over $11K in 326 theaters in its third weekend. Both made the top 10 in the overall box office this weekend. Also drawing an audience is Sony Pictures Classics’ Paris Can Wait, which crossed $5M in its ninth weekend of release.

NEW RELEASES

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $16,240, Average $8,120

A Ghost Story (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $108,067, Average $27,017

Our Time Will Come (China Lion) NEW [18 Theaters] Weekend $48,000, Average $2,666

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [9 Theaters] Weekend $16,174, Average $1,797, Cume $36,374

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $12,785, Average $1,598, Cume $40,318

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 2 [37 Theaters] Weekend $193,750, Average $5,236, Cume $282,023

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Bad Batch (Neon) Week 3 [25 Theaters] Weekend $9,336, Average $373, Cume $169,546

The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 3 [941 Theaters] Weekend $2,086,225, Average $2,217, Cume $7,435,559

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 3 [326 Theaters] Weekend $3,650,000, Average $11,196, Cume $6,920,323

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 3 [4 Theaters] Weekend $6,420, Average $1,605, Cume $36,360

The Book of Henry (Focus Features) Week 4 [154 Theaters] Weekend $96,550, Average $627, Cume $4,218,469

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [5 Theater] Weekend $21,000, Average $4,200, Cume $38,666

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [67 Theaters] Weekend $180,466, Average $3,111, Cume $568,032

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 5 [417 Theaters] Weekend $518,765, Average $1,244, Cume $5,980,105

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 5 [447 Theaters] Weekend $651,330, Average $1,457, Cume $2,810,325

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [17 Theaters] Weekend $13,402, Average $788, Cume $1,218,561

The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 6 [48 Theaters] Weekend $69,900, Average $1,456, Cume $518,962

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 6 [6 Theaters] Weekend $6,633, Average $1,106, Cume $244,408

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 9 [7 Theater] Weekend $5,000, Average $714, Cume $132,015

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [131 Theaters] Weekend $158,766, Average $1,212, Cume $5,065,151

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 19 (non-consecutive) [23 Theaters] Weekend $53,469, Average $2,325, Cume $851,375