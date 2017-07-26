Usher and James Corden took a detour during a Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on Corden’s Late Late Show Tuesday.

After jamming on Usher’s 2004 hit “Yeah!”, the duo pulled over in a parking lot so Usher could teach Corden some dance moves to Outkast’s “So Fresh So Clean.”

“I feel like I’m in a Broadway show,” Corden quips as he tries desperately to get the swag.

Later they drive by Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and notice it has a smudge. So they take out some rags and clean it up as tourists watch. “Please be respectful of the star, guys. Walk around the star of Usher,” Corden cautions.

The pair also jam on a rendition of “I Don’t Mind.”

You can watch the entire clip above.