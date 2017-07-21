UPDATED, 4:50 PM: Leap!, The Weinstein Co.’s animated feature, is changing dates yet again — this time moving up by five days to August 25, 2017. In this end of summer slot, the company still has horror film Polaroid for the weekend (which is likely move now) as well as Tulip Fever (which has also jogged around the release schedule). Tulip Fever, which stars Academy Award winners Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz, is getting a platform release.

The movie has not only changed dates three times (the last time about four months ago), but was re-voiced over the past few months and also put together a new soundtrack.

Along with music from Demi Lovato and Sia, the film also features new music from one of its stars, Carly Rae Jepsen. In addition to Jepsen’s already released hit single Cut to The Feeling the film will also feature another new song from her called Runaways.

“Our test screenings have been phenomenal – it was already great with Elle Fanning and Mel Brooks but after adding Kate McKinnon and Nat Wolff, the scores went absolutely through the roof,” TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement. “Carly Rae Jepsen’s song, ‘Cut to the Feeling,’ is going to be one of the top five songs of the summer and we have incredible word of mouth, plus a partnership with Nickelodeon on the movie. We’re super excited about this.”

UPDATED, Feb. 7, 4:08 PM: Weinstein Co.’s animated feature Leap! is on the move again, stateside. The toon about a Paris orphan with dreams of becoming a ballet star has pirouetted from spring to Labor Day weekend. Today’s switch follows February’s move from March 3 to April 21. Elle Fanning, Carly Rae Jepsen and Kate McKinnon lead the English-language voice cast.

“I can’t tell you about how much I love Leap! and that’s why I’m moving it,” Harvey Weinstein said in a statement. “We have made the decision to move back to Labor Day and build the awareness and excitement within our audience. As always, I want to do what is best for the film, which I think is the best animated film I’ve ever made, and test audiences have agreed.”

PREVIOUSLY, February 7: Weinstein Co.’s animated feature Leap! is hopping from March 3 to April 21, which is the weekend after Easter.

Pic directed by Eric Summer and Eric Warin follows an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house.

The movie is already in overseas release, and has accumulated close to $34M; its original title being Ballerina. A bulk of the pic’s gross has been made in its native France where it has cleared close to $13M.

The U.S. version of Leap! features voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Leap! leaves behind Open Road’s Before I Fall, 20th Century Fox’s R-rated Logan, and Lionsgate’s The Shack on March 3.

On April 21, Leap! will still be an option for young girls, competing against Warner Bros.’ thriller Unforgettable, Open Road’s The Promise, and Disney nature doc Born in China.