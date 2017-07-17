EXCLUSIVE: Swiss actress Carla Juri and Gemma Chan, who stars in the AMC/Channel 4 sci-fi drama Humans, have to tapped as leads in Dear Agnes, the second feature of director Daniel Alfredson’s Intrigo trilogy from Enderby Entertainment, The Amazing Film Company, Umedia and Silver Reel.

Based on the thriller novels by Swedish writer Hakan Nesser, the films will deal with the problems of escape, with dark hidden secrets destined to surface, and with the concepts of guilt, revenge and atonement. Jamie Sives (Rush) also rounds out the cast.

The film is set to begin production this week in Belgium, Serbia and Slovenia, following the completion of the first installment Death Of An Author, which stars Ben Kingsley. Production on the third pic, Samaria, will commence immediately after completion of Dear Agnes, as principal photography on three films is aiming to be finished by September.

Fox International Production has picked up all rights for German-Speaking territories to the English-language project, with first film slated for theatrical release at the end of 2018.

Enderby’s Rick Dugdale is producing the trilogy with Thomas Peter Friedl and Uwe Schott from The Amazing Film Company, with financing from Enderby, Silver Reel and Umedia. Silver Reel’s Claudia Bluemhuber and Ian Hutchinson will exec producer alongside Daniel Petrie Jr.

Juri appeared in Martin Koolhoven’s Western thriller Brimstone, which debut at Toronto film fest last year, and up next can be seen in Warner Bros’ highly anticipated Blade Runner 2049 with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

Gemma Chan’s credits include the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and the recently released Transformers: The Last Knight.

Juri is repped by Curtis Brown, UTA and Anonymous Content, while Chan is with UTA and Independent Talent Group.