Carla Hacken has exited as production president at indie production and finance company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, a post she had held since March 2014 after stints at Fox and New Regency. The company said today she departed last month to pursue producing film and TV under her own banner Paper Pictures, and she will continue to produce select movies for SKE.

Meanwhile, EVP Mark O’Connor has been promoted to run the film development and production division at SKE, the English-language side of the newly formed SK Global, which resulted from the recent merger of SKE and Ivanhoe Pictures. Sidney Kimmel and Ivanhoe’s Robert Friedland serve as co-chairs of SK Global, and John Penotti is president.

O’Connor, a former CAA agent, joined SKE in early 2016 after being a senior executive at Todd Phillips’ Warner Bros-based Green Hat Films. He previously worked at 20th Century Fox, Scott Rudin Productions and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He had reported to Hacken.

SKE’s Hell Or High Water landed four Oscar noms this year including Best Picture. Next up on its slate is Brad’s Status, written and directed by Mike White and starring Ben Stiller, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson and Jenna Fischer. The co-production with Plan B comes out September 15 via Amazon. It’s also in pre-production on The Widow starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Grace Moretz.