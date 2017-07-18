Carla Gugino has been tapped as one of the leads in Netflix’s 10-episode straight-to-series modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House

She joins recently cast Michel Huisman in the untitled horror drama series from genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Hush), Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

This is a re-teaming for Gugino and Flanagan after she recently starred in Gerald’s Game, Huisman’s upcoming feature adaptation of horror master Stephen King, also for Netflix.

The Netflix version of The Haunting of Hill House draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family. No character information is being revealed.

Flanagan is writing and directing as well as executive producing alongside his producing partner, Trevor Macy, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Gugino’ resume includes features San Andreas, Sin City, American Gangster, Watchmen, Spy Kids and the upcoming Elizabeth Harvest; as well as TV series Wayward Pines, Entourage and Roadies. ​She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.