EXCLUSIVE: The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), a non-profit aimed at increasing diversity, has commenced its first annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, which seeks to equip the next generation of creative executives and talent representatives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks and beyond.

Ringing in the first class of fellows are Kyle Dean (Talent Manager, McKeon/Myones Entertainment), Lindsey Gui (Manager, Corporate Business Development and Strategy, Warner Bros. Entertainment), San Heng (Executive Producer/Showrunner), Nathan Kitada (Creative Development Executive, YouTube Red Originals), Alex Lin (VP, Development, Defy Media), and John Zhang (Creative Executive, Le Vision Entertainment).

The program will include evening sessions, intimate breakfasts, networking mixers, and mentoring opportunities with industry executives such as Peter Kang (Co-President of Production, Lionsgate), Sanjay Sharma (President & CEO, All Def Digital), DanTram Nguyen (SVP, Production, Fox Searchlight), Naia Cucukov (SVP, Development & Production, Walden Media), Quan Phung (President of Scripted Television, Slingshot Global Media), Chantal Nong (VP, Production, Warner Bros. Entertainment), Eric Kim (VP, Current Programming, CBS), Jeniffer Kim (VP, Comedy Programming, TBS), Billy Wee (VP, Original Programming, TBS), James Shin (VP, Development, Scooter Braun Projects), and more.

“Expanding CAPE’s educational programming to increase diversity in the executive ranks is one critical step in addressing Hollywood’s diversity issue,” said CAPE Board Chair Kevin Iwashina, co-founder and CEO of Preferred Content. “Executives are an important part of the ecosystem, so it’s imperative that we are represented within this arena to create long-lasting and systematic change.”