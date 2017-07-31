Candy Factory Films has secured distribution rights to 9/11 film, September Morning, and has slated a limited theatrical and digital day and date release to coincide with the 16th anniversary of September 11th. From first-time director Ryan Frost, the pic is set hours following the tragic events of 9/11, and follows five college freshmen who that have been brutally severed by a national tragedy. The emotional and intellectual aftermath, for these five as well as our nation, raises more questions than it answers. Patrick Cage II, Katherine C. Hughes, Troy Doherty, Michael Grant, Taylor Rose, Michael Liu, and Max Gail co-star. Frost wrote the screenplay and produced the project along with Orestes Arcuni, William S. Goldstein, Stephen Gibler. Richard P. Forman served as exec producer.

Gravitas

Gravitas Ventures has snatched up the U.S. distribution rights to London’s Finest (f.k.a Hackney’s Finest), directed by Chris Bouchard. Starring nathanael Wiseman, Arin Alldridge and Enoch Frost, it’s about a small-time drug-dealer that gets into big trouble when a corrupt East London cop tries to steal a consignment meant for Welsh-Jamaican Yardies. The film, which will have a digital release August 29, was executive produced by Framestore and co-produced by Shudder Films and Porter Pictures. The Gravitas deal was brokered by Jeff Porter.