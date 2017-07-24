CBS game show Candy Crush was pulverized Sunday according to early ratings. The 9 PM broadcast (0.5, 2.4 million viewers) plunged 38% in the demo and 17% in overall audience relative to the previous Sunday.

Crush also looked pretty chewed up when you consider its Big Brother lead-in crowd of 6.1 million and 1.8 rating in the 18-49 age bracket. Big Brother’s Sunday edition was the night’s No. 1 broadcast in all key demos.

NBC’s numbers are somewhat hinky since its NASCAR broadcast ran very long, causing Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (0.5, 2.7 million) to start at 9 PM and Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge to start at 10 PM and run one hour past primetime (0.5, 1.9M in primetime).

That said, ABC’s Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (0.8, 4.3M) looks to have ruled the 9 PM hour, while the network’s The 1,000 Pyramid (0.8, 4.3M) took over at 10 PM.

With the jury still out on NBC, CBS took the night in the demo (0.9, 4.753M) and ABC (0.8, 4.796M) took total viewers, while Fox followed (0.4, 1.099M). Un-adjusted NBC logged a 0.8 demo rating and 4.117M total viewers for the night.