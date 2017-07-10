CBS and ABC went toe-to-toe Sunday, finishing the night tied for first place in adults 18-49.

CBS was fueled by summer staple Big Brother (1.8 rating in 18-49, 6.49 million viewers), which grew 29% in the demo and 26% from its Sunday season premiere the previous week, logging Week 2 improvements on all three nights. It was the top program of the night in the demo. At 9 PM, CBS took on ABC’s game show block with new entry Candy Crush (1.1, 4.13 million). In its debut, the series based on the popular mobile game held on to a so-so 61% of its Big Brother demo lead-in and was below the premiere in the time slot of ABC’s Funderdome last month, but it won its time slot in the demo, topping the Steve Harvey-fronted Funderdome (0.9, 4.63 million).

Facing original competition on CBS from 8-10 PM, the entire ABC lineup was off from their previous originals two weeks ago. Celebrity Family Feud (1.3) slipped by 0.1, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome by 0.2 and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9) by 0.2.

NBC’s underwhelming Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly stemmed its steady ratings decline with its first week-to-week hold in 18-49 (0.4) while continuing to slip in total viewers to a new low of 3.2 million. It easily was topped in the 7 PM hour by CBS’ veteran 60 Minutes (0.7, 7.2 million).

Fox’s American Grit (0.4) also was even in the demo.