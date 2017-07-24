Video streaming providers were originally known as “over-the-top” services because they gave viewers an alternative to cable and satellite. But today one of those services, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is going back through the middle: It agreed to to offer its channel packages directly to about 9 million mostly rural cable subscribers.

Sony says it will offer the service to more than 850 cable and broadband providers who belong to the National Cable Television Cooperative.

“Our members are looking for ways to offer more video choice to their customers, and this new agreement allows them to do that,” NCTC chief Rich Fickle says. “NCTC understands the importance of pursuing new opportunities for the distribution of content, and we are excited to partner with such a strong brand.”

Dwayne Benefield, who’s Head of PlayStation Vue, says that his service “offers an incredible value to users, with more than 100 popular live national and local channels, a powerful user interface, and the ability to purchase channels a la carte without a bundle.”

Earler this week NCTC made a similar deal to offer sports-focused streaming service fuboTV.

NCTC’s John Childress said that there’s “growing demand from certain consumer groups towards live streaming video services, and we feel these partnerships help provide members options to reach these different types of consumers.”